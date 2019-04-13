A19 closure 'could last three hours' as investigation takes place after crash

Highways chiefs have said a section of the A19 could remain closed for three hours after a crash.

Police have released trapped traffic after the A19 was closed in both directions following a crash.

The road was closed northbound between the A61/A684 (Kilvington and Thornbrough) and the A684 (Ellerbeck, Osmortherly) due to a two-car collision earlier today.

The southbound carriageway was also blocked to allow for the Great North Air Ambulance to attend.

Highways England tweeted at 1.40pm that police were beginning to release trapped traffic. However, it later added at 3.15pm that the road could be closed for up to another three hours to allow for an investigation.

A diversion is in place with drivers told to follow the signs bearing a solid black square.

The incident came as thousands of drivers from the North East head off on Easter breaks and holiday day trips.

It followed an earlier crash which has been causing lengthy delays on the A1(M).