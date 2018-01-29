A19 crash leads to Monday morning misery for motorists

Drivers faced heavy delays after a crash on the A19.

Emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision shortly before Testos roundabout, near Boldon, on the southbound carriageway, at about 7.30am.

There were reports of heavy delays, with the problem likely to have been worsened by roadworks in the area, which got underway today.

North East Live Traffic posted on Twitter: "A19 southbound delays due to a two vehicle collision in lane two, 100m prior to the A184 Testos roundabout.

"Police have arrived at scene, however delays are building up."

All lanes were reopened by 8.45am.

North East Live Traffic tweeted: "A19 southbound, previous RTC near the Testos A184 roundabout now cleared and all lanes open.

"However, delays remain moving westbound towards Gateshead due to the restrictions at the Heworth roundabout."