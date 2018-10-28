A19 reopens after multi-vehicle crash

The A19 has reopened in both directions following a multi-vehicle collision this morning.

The road was shut from around 8am after the incident on North Tyneside between Holystone Roundabout at the A191 and Moor Farm Roundabout with the A189.

Police said there had been accidents on both sides of the carriageway this morning and all three emergency services attended.

Highways England said on Twitter: "The A19 between Holystone and Moor Farm Roundabouts has now repoened in both directions. Thanks for your patience."

Northumbria Police said earlier: "The A19 is currently closed in both directions between the Moor Farm Roundabout and the Silverlink roundabout due to accidents in both carriageways involving numerous vehicles.

"Police, Fire and Ambulance resources are at scene."

Meanwhile, police are warning drivers to take extra care on the roads with warnings of black ice.

The force stated: "Road conditions across the force are very difficult this morning with numerous accidents already reported.

"Road users are urged to take care when driving due to black ice from the overnight wet weather and cold conditions this morning."