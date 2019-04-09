A19 roadworks to be lifted to ease traffic for motorists travelling over Easter

Roadworks on the A19 will be lifted to help people travelling in the region over Easter .

Roadworks on 1.8miles of the northbound carriageway between A183 Chester Road and A1231 Hylton Grange will be lifted.

Works on the A194(M) from the A1(M) to the A194(M)/A184 Whitmarepool Roundabout will also be lifted during Easter.

The motorway and major A-road network across the country will be free of roadworks from 6am Thursday, April 18 until 12.01am on Tuesday, April 23.

Highways England is also urging motorists to make sure their vehicle is ready for the journey.

Research shows almost half of all breakdowns are caused by simple mechanical problems which could be avoided with simple checks and nearly a quarter are caused by tyre problems.

Highways England’s customer service director, Melanie Clarke, said: “We’re doing everything we can to make journeys as smooth as possible this Easter and that’s why we’re keeping around 99 per cent of the road network we manage, free from roadworks.

“Safety is our top priority and we know from experience that almost half of breakdowns can easily be avoided if motorists carry out simple vehicle checks before setting off over this period.”

Before setting off, Highways England is urging motorists to:

Check fuel: Make sure you have enough to get to your destination

Check tyres: check your tyre pressure and the condition of your tyres, including the spare. Look out for cuts or wear and make sure the tyres have a minimum tread depth of 1.6mm, which is the legal limit

Check engine oil: Use your dipstick to check oil before any long journey, and top up if needed - take your car back to the garage if you’re topping up more than usual

Check water: To ensure you have good visibility, always keep your screen wash topped up so you can clear debris or dirt off your windscreen

Check your lights: If your indicators, hazard lights, headlights, fog lights, reverse lights or brake lights are not functioning properly, you are putting yourself at risk. In addition, light malfunctions can be a reason for your vehicle to fail its MOT