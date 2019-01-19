'Age isn't the issue, ability is' - what you said in our poll about the driving age following car crash involving Prince Philip

More than 80% of readers voting in an online poll think 97 is too old to be driving.

More than 400 people took part in the vote, following a car crash involving the Duke of Edinburgh in Norfolk on Thursday. The incident left two people, the driver of the other vehicle and her passenger, needing hospital treatment for cuts and a broken wrist respectively. A nine-month old baby boy was also in the other car, but was uninjured. The crash has brought the debate on an upper age limit for driving back into the spotlight, and you have been having your say on whether or not you think there should be any changes to the law. There is no upper age limit currently in force, but when drivers reach 70 they have to renew their licence every three years.

Tom Martin: "Age isn't the issue, ability is. Reaction times, eye sight and medical conditions. This isn't limited to people over 70, it's simply considered more common in that age group.

"Young people are just as likely, if not more so, to make rash decisions when driving. It's why young drivers and drivers over a certain age generally pay more for their car insurance, the difference between young and old however is reaction time, but likewise, people over a certain age are more conscious of mortality, so tend to drive slower and more carefully.

"To me, the bigger issue is the amount of vehicles on the roads and the speeds people drive."

Debris at the scene of a car crash involving the Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: PA.

Margaret Garrett: "I think they should look more to the younger drivers they should not get to drive until they are 21, there are more accidents in the 17 to 25 age group."

Cathy Ball: "Reading the comments I note that it is mostly the younger generation who are advocating that anyone over 65 should: stop driving, take a test every two years, should not be driving, etc."

Joyce Galley: "Over 70s should have a medical check and a driving test every three years to make sure they are still fit to drive safely."

Rachel Elizabeth Marshall: "I think that they should be tested annually after a certain age as not everyone ages the same. But I do believe that most over a certain age are a bit of a liability on the road with slower reaction times, rapidly changing health etc."

The Duke of Edinburgh driving his daughter, the Princess Royal, to her wedding ceremony at Crathe Church in 1992. Picture: PA.

Linda Pilkington: "A man of 102 [and] a woman 82 ]were] asked to do a driving test on a TV programme about older drivers, they passed age had nothing to do with it, all these people who say sit another test at 70 are sad individuals who like to drag the elderly down.

"Let's see what they think when they reach 70, I bet they sharp change their mind I would rather go with an older driver than a young one."

Alan Ahmed: "Look at it another way. Your original licence you receive when you pass your driving test is valid until you reach retirement age say 66 in my case.

"After that you should have an eye test every year and a retest say every 3. Personally I do not want to be a driver on the roads after I'm 70."

Jennifer Bell: "If fit enough why not."

Paul Martin: "Your age is irrelevant when it comes to driving."

Pritam Singh: "There should be 'top up tests' every 10 years to renew licence."

Andy Glover: "Most people in their later years operate self responsibility and surrender their licence when they simply don't feel up to it, for others though they simply worry about losing their independence and cling onto their licence and take a roll of the dice in the same way a light drinker might risk driving on or around the legal limit."

Karl Pogson: "Licences should be handed in at 65 when you get your bus pass."