Bus company's special offer to help North East passengers escape harsh weather

A kind-hearted bus operator is inviting passengers to jump on board to escape the harsh weather.

Arriva North East has announced that it will accept any bus tickets on services in the North East, regardless of the company they were purchased for.

The offer will remain open until Sunday evening.

A post from the company on Facebook said: "Due to the adverse weather, we will accept any bus tickets on Arriva services in the North East regardless of if they were purchased for a Go North East or Stagecoach services for example.

"So, if the first bus is an Arriva service and you don’t have a ticket with us, but have a valid bus ticket for another operator, jump on-board and get out of the cold.

"This offer is available from today until Sunday evening.

"As we have just agreed to this a lot of our drivers will be unaware of this offer until they return to their depot, but we are getting the message out as fast as we can.

"Please show your driver this post if there are any issues.

"You can live track your bus on our app and get the most up to date information on individual services on our social media channels.

"We will only list services that are not running their full timetable.

"If you don't see your service, it will be running fine (but expected delays) and running its full route.

"Stay safe and warm."