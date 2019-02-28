Bus services hit by road closure - diversions in place for a week on Jarrow-South Shields route

Passengers have been warned of bus diversions as road closures take place to allow for work taking place.

Stagecoach North East said South Tyneside Council is carrying out work from Friday March 1 to Friday March 8 on Calf Close Lane.

A section of the road will be closed for resurfacing works to take place.

Stagecoach said during the closure period, the X20 service will be required to divert away from the area as follows:

:: Service X20 from South Shields – will run as normal along Leam Lane before diverting non-stop down Hedworth Lane (southbound) before re-joining the standard route on Hedworth Lane at The Greyhound pub.

:: Service X20 towards South Shields – will travel along Fellgate Avenue as normal before diverting at The Greyhound pub, running via Hedworth Lane, Roman Road, Brancepeth Terrace and York Avenue before re-joining the normal route at the Prince of Wales pub.

In a statement, the company said: "Stagecoach would like to apologise for any inconvenience, delays or disruptions these works may cause and thank passengers for their patience and understanding."