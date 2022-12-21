Christmas travel schedules for Metro, buses and rail over the festive period as timetable changes lined up for Christmas and New Year
Christmas is right round the corner, which means a number of changes to transport schedules across the North East.
Updates to the schedules for the Tyne and Wear Metro, buses, Shields Ferry and rail have all been released ahead of Christmas and a number of strikes.
Service changes will begin on Christmas Eve and run through into the New Year, when normal schedules will resume.
Below is a look and changes to schedules for Metro, buses, Shields and rail over the festive period.
Metro:
Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) – Normal Saturday service until about 6pm and then an hourly service (30 minutes between Pelaw and South Gosforth). The line from Pelaw to Park Lane will closed due to the national rail strike
Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25) – No service
Boxing Day (Monday, December 26) –A revised weekday service will be running from about 8am - 8pm. The line from Pelaw to Park Lane will be closed due to the national rail strike
Tuesday, December 27 (bank holiday) – Metro services will run to a weekday timetable, but without additional trains at peak times
Wednesday, December 28 - Friday, December 30 – Metro services will run to a weekday timetable, with additional trains at peak times
New Years Eve (Saturday, December 31) – A normal Saturday service will run until about 10pm, then every 30 minutes (15 minutes between Pelaw and South Gosforth)
New Years Day (Sunday, January 1) – No service
Monday, January 2 (bank holiday) – Metro will run a weekday timetable, but without additional trains at peak times
Buses:
Christmas Eve: Go North East, Stagecoach and most Arriva services will run a Saturday service. Buses will run until about 6.00pm, then a reduced service until 7.30pm, when most services will finish
Christmas Day: No service
Boxing Day: Stagecoach will run some daytime services, with additional services paid for by Nexus
December 27: Stagecoach and Go North East will operate a Sunday service, Arriva will operate a bank holiday service
December 28: Normal service
December 29 - 30: Go North East, Stagecoach and most Arriva services will run a Saturday service
New Years Eve: Go North East, Stagecoach and most Arriva services will run a Saturday service until about 6.00pm, then reduced services until 7.30pm, when most bus services will finish
New Years Day: No service
January 2: Stagecoach and Go North East will operate a Sunday service, Arriva will operate a bank holiday service
More details of Christmas and New Year services can be found on the Arriva, Go North East and Stagecoach websites
Shields Ferry:
Christmas Eve: There will be a normal Friday service, with the last ferry from South Shields at 6.15pm, and from North Shields at 6.30pm
Christmas Day: No service
Boxing Day: Ferry services will operate to a normal Sunday timetable
December 27-30: The ferry will run to a normal timetable
New Years Eve: There will be a normal Saturday service, with the last ferry from South Shields at 6.15pm, and from North Shields at 6.30pm
New Years Day: No service
January 2: The ferry will run to a normal timetable
Rail (Northern train services between Newcastle and Sunderland):
Christmas Eve: Northern will operate normal services on Christmas Eve with a reduced timetable from 7pm
Christmas Day: No service
Boxing Day: No service
December 27-30: Northern will run a normal weekday service
New Years Eve: Normal service with a reduced timetable from 7pm
January 2: Northern will run a normal weekday service