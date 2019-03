A sliproad leading onto the A1(M) at Washington has been closed off after a crash.

Highways England has said the northbound entry sliproad at Junction 64 has been shut off to traffic in the wake of a collision.

Its traffic officers are on the scene and making arrangements for a recovery team to arrive.

North East Traffic Live has also said drivers should expect barrier works to take place between this evening and 5.30am, which will mean a closure will be needed.