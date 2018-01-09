Delays to Metros between Jarrow and South Shields after 'medical emergency'

Metro passengers in South Tyneside faced delays after a train was stopped due to an ambulance attending.

There were no trains between Jarrow and South Shields while paramedics treated an elderly male passenger who had become unwell when the train had stopped at Tyne Dock station.

The service was suspended for 40 minutes before resuming at 1.15pm.

A Nexus spokesman said: “A medical emergency occurred on board a train at Tyne Dock Metro station which resulted in a 40 minute service suspension while an elderly male passenger received treatment from paramedics.

"We had to halt the trains while the man received treatment inside the carriage.

"Once the ambulance crew were able to move him then services were resumed.”