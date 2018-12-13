Disruption to Metro services after failure of train

Metro passengers are facing delays after a train failed as it was travelling along part of the line on Wearside.

The service has said trains are running to all destinations subject to delay in some areas.

A spokesman for Metro said: Services are disrupted due to an earlier train failure at Pallion.

"Please leave extra time for your journey."

Earlier on this evening, it said due to a technical issue, some services to South Hylton were displayed as Fellgate on the digital displays.

It added these services will be operating to South Hylton and apologised for any confusion caused.

No trains were running between Park Lane and South Hylton this afternoon, due to a failed train, with tickets accepted on Stagecoach bus services.