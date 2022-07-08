Disruption to North East rail journeys after reports of person being hit by a train

The main area affected is between Durham and Darlington with services delayed or diverted.

A statement posted by LNER on social media said: “It is with sadness that due to a person being hit by a train, some services are cancelled, altered, or delayed.”

A subsequent statement said: “Due to a person being hit by a train the 05:39 Sunderland to Kings Cross will be diverted between Newcastle and Northallerton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LNER are experiencing delays to rail journeys after a person was reportedly hit by a train.

“It will no longer call at Durham and Darlington.”

A social media statement from Northern Trains added: “Due to the police dealing with an incident near the railway between Durham and Darlington the line is blocked.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or diverted via Hartlepool.”