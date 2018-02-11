First class quiet coaches to be scrapped on trains from North East

Passengers travelling from the North East to London, Scotland and York will no longer be able to opt for a quieter journey if they want to travel first class.

Virgin Trains East Coast, which runs services from Newcastle, Sunderland and Durham stations, said fewer than one in 10 people "appreciated" the first-class quiet coach. The service will end in May.

The quiet coaches in standard class will remain after the change on May 20.

The company said: "We value your opinions, and you told us that you love the chilled-out vibes in first Class - but only 9% of people said they appreciate the First Class Quiet Coach.

"So, across all services from the 20 May 2018, First Class will no longer have its quiet coaches. This will give you more flexible space and greater freedom."

It follows quiet coaches being removed from other train operators' services.

CrossCountry do not have any quiet coaches on their Voyager trains, while First Great Western removed quiet coaches in first class when it redesigned its carriages in 2014.