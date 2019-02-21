Flights at Dublin Airport suspended then reinstated after drone sighting

Flights were temporarily suspended at Dublin Airport when a drone was spotted over its airfield.

Bosses issued a message at 11.50am today, when it posted a message which said: "For safety reasons we are temporarily suspending flight operations @DublinAirport due the confirmed sighting of a drone over the airfield.

"Passengers should contact their airline's website for flight updates.

"We will post updates here when they become available.

"The safety and security of customers is our key priority at all times."

Just 15 minutes later, it said flight operations had resumed and added: "We apologise for any inconvenience.

"The safety and security of passengers is always our key priority."

