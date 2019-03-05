'Give it a chance' - what you said about South Shields roadworks as scheme comes to an end

Motorists have been having their say on a multi-million pound road revamp in South Shields as work draws to a close.

Improvements on the Arches junction - the A185 and A194 - is due to finish overnight, with the new traffic signalling system planned to be up and running by Wednesday morning, depending on the weather.

The new road layout at The Arches.

The work, which was carried out in a bid to improve traffic flow and ease congestion, began last February, with the scheme costing £8.1million.

Both the Arches and Hobson Way roundabouts have been changed into signalised junctions, with a new one-way link from Hobson Way to Jarrow Road.

Other work included widening the A194 towards Hobson Way/Elswick Way junction to enable two rights-turning lanes, and adding new and improved pedestrian and cycle routes.

Drivers have been caught up in delays on the route for more than a year - and while some are rejoicing at the end of the work, others have expressed their disappointment on the changes to the roads.

Workers are making the finishing touches to the scheme.

Dozens of you got in touch on social media to share your views.

Here's what you had to say about the issue on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Helen Robson: "It's a disgrace, had this outside my house for the last year and at times the slip road to my home has been blocked without any notice this would happen and I've had to park some distance away."

Dan Holloran: "£8.1million! There was nothing wrong with the way it was! More lights and tailbacks due just down the road from another traffic black spot."

Nick Crookston: "There was nothing wrong with it the way it was even at peak times you were through there in under a minute as the roundabouts were doing there job of keeping all lanes moving."

Martin Borthwick: "I really can't see it as an improvement."

Geoff Farrow: "Would rather have seen that money being spent on fixing the potholes in the roads all over Shields."

Chris Watson: "Traffic lights = lots of stationary traffic = pollution increase."

John Reay: "Travel this route usually a few times a day. On the face of it, I say its not going improve things. But lets not slag it off just yet, at least give it a chance."

Amanda Walker: "I don't see this working as well as people might hope it will. Its a long road with a number of traffic lights that's going to hold up traffic even more."

David Watson: "Why not spend the money on improving the roads that are in serious need of resurfacing?"

Kenneth Mitchell: "It's about time the council listened to people who use these roads."

Rob Lamb: "Was better the way it was."