Great North Run 2023 travel: Metro unveils new day rover ticket for the 2023 race

Nexus, the body which owns and operates the Tyne and Wear Metro and Shields Ferry has released information on their day rover travel tickets for Great North Run raceday in September.

The iconic half marathon returns to the route running between Newcastle and South Shields once again this year with the race coming on Sunday, September 10.

Tickets can now be bought through the Nexus website and cover travel across Tyne and Wear throughout the day of the main event. This includes the entire Tyne and Wear Metro system as well as buses in Tyne and Wear, County Durham and Northumberland and the Shields Ferry. Day tickets cost £6.

Other options are available including a Great North Run Ferry Day wristband, which costs £3.70 for all day ferry access on raceday or a Great North Run Ferry Single wristband which costs £2.30 but is only valid for one single trip on the Shields Ferry.

The wristbands were used for the 2022 edition of the event and allowed participants to take their ticket with them regardless of where they were throughout the route.