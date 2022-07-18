Heatwave causes Metro disruption: Here's where services are suspended

Operator Nexus said that services were likely to be “significantly disrupted” as temperatures soar.

Services remain suspended between Haymarket and Regent Centre and South Gosforth and Tynemouth due to overhead wires sagging in the heat in multiple locations .

Nexus said: “The closure of the line, allied to the planned line closure between St James and Tynemouth, means that Metro currently has no trains operating from Haymarket all the way around the north Tyne coastal loop to St James station in Newcastle city centre.”

The heatwave is causing disruption to Metro services.

Nexus said it was aiming to provide a service on the remainder of the system but further disruption is anticipated on Tuesday.

The company added: “The expected disruption may include further line closures, reduction in service frequency, and temporary speed restrictions across the network due to the impact on tracks and overhead lines.”

Metro Operations Director, John Alexander, said: “The extreme heat means that customers can expect disruption throughout Tuesday and are advised to consider alternative methods of transport. The safety of our network, customers and colleagues must be the priority.

“We have had to suspend services between Haymarket Regent Centres and South Gosforth and Tynemouth after the heat caused overhead wires to sag. These all need to be repaired.

“We expect the extreme heat will mean that we will inevitably see further disruption on Tuesday.

“If customers do need to travel then please ensure you allow plenty of time for your journey, and take water with you in order to stay hydrated. Keep the train windows open to allow a flow of air into the carriage. If you do feel unwell alight at the first available station and seek some shade, and, if needed, alert us using a station Help Point.”

Metro tickets and passes are accepted on the following local buses:

All Arriva services between Haymarket, Regent Centre and the coast.

Go North East services 1, 19, 309 and 310.