Here's why water was seen pouring from the ceiling of the Tyne Tunnel today

Tyne Tunnel bosses have reassured the public after a video of water spraying from the tunnel ceiling has emerged on social media.

A video showing a mist of water filling an area of the Tyne Tunnel has been posted on Facebook and has been shared more than 2,500 times.

The footage was captured on a dashcam and shows the driver's windscreen wipers working to clear the water.

Despite fears that the tunnel was leaking, bosses have revealed the source of the water was from the fire safety sprinkers which had malfunctioned.

A spokesperson for TT2 said: “We are aware of the video and appreciate that motorists may be concerned to see unexplained water in the tunnel. We have a fire safety system of sprinklers in place for the safety of our customers.

"This system had technical issues that resulted in it being activated, and this was the source of the water. This was identified quickly, and our tunnel officers were able to rectify the situation within one to two minutes.

"The tunnel was operating again as usual almost immediately and the fire protection system remained fully operational throughout. We apologise for any concern that this situation caused.”