Jet2 announces extra flights from Newcastle International for 2022 - here is where you can fly to

extra travel restrictions ending and international travel returning to normal, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have responded to customer interest by adding more flights to a range of destinations from Newcastle International Airport in time for peak demand.

The airline and tour operator have announced additional services to Lanzarote, Antalya in Turkey, Majorca and Tenerife.

The extra flights, which are timed for the Early May Bank Holiday, Spring Bank Holiday and Platinum Jubilee Holiday, are as follows:

Majorca – additional services on Wednesday, April 27;

Antalya – additional services on Thursday, April 28;

Lanzarote – additional services on Friday, April 29;

Tenerife – additional services on Saturday, May 30.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are offering more capacity this year than in summer 2019. Extra flights and holidays were added to Malaga, Alicante and Faro (Algarve) from Newcastle Airport in time for the spring and the Easter holiday season.

Since travel restrictions started to be eased at the beginning of the year, both firms have experienced strong and sustained demand, which has been boosted even further in recent weeks by the removal of the passenger location form and testing for unvaccinated customers.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “After the removal of all travel restrictions, international travel is looking like it did before the pandemic.

"This return to normal has led to customer confidence bouncing back strongly, with holidaymakers jumping at the chance to get away. As such, we are seeing enormous growth for all seasons, with summer ‘22 proving to be one of the most popular times for a holiday.

"In response to that, we have added additional capacity to a range of sunshine destinations from Newcastle Airport, providing customers and independent travel agents in the region with even more choice and flexibility.”

He added: “As our operation scales up, we are anticipating a busy and successful year ahead. Customers are looking to make the most of jetting away on their well-deserved holidays once again, and we are confident that these extra flights will prove a hit.”

