John Reid Road Roundabout lights off after powercut hits

Traffic lights on a major route in and out of South Tyneside has have been knocked out of action by a power cut.

North East Traffic Live has warned drivers the signals on the A194 Leam Lane and A1300 John Reid Road have failed due to a power cut.

Motorists have been told the Highway Code applies as usual.

Northern Powergrid has reported there is an unplanned power cut in the NE32 area, with 220 premises affected.

It hopes to get all properties reconnected by 4.30pm.

The service said the issue was due to an "unexpected problem with the electricity cable" which delivers electricity to the area.

Anyone with concerns or would like to find out more can call 105 or visit www.northernpowergrid.com.