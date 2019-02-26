John Reid Road Roundabout lights restored after powercut

Traffic lights on a major route in and out of South Tyneside has are working again after they were knocked out of action by a power cut.

North East Traffic Live warned drivers shortly before 3pm this afternoon that the signals on the A194 Leam Lane and A1300 John Reid Road had failed due to a power cut.

Motorists were told the Highway Code applies as usual.

At 4.30pm, it said they were up and running again.

Northern Powergrid had also reported there was an unplanned power cut in the NE32 area, with 220 premises affected.

It hoped to get all properties reconnected by 4.30pm, with the issue now resolved.

A screenshot from the North East Traffic Live cameras showing traffic heading for John Reid Road.

It had been reported in the early hours of today.

The service said the issue was due to an "unexpected problem with the electricity cable" which delivers electricity to the area.