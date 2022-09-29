Lane closed on A1(M) following reports of an overturned vehicle close to Durham

The collision is reported to have taken place shortly after midday between the turn-off for Newton Aycliffe and Bradbury Interchange.

A social media post from National Highways North East said: “One lane is closed on the A1M in County Durham on the northbound carriageway between Junction 59 and Junction 60 due to a collision.

"Durham Constabulary are on the scene.”

A lane has been closed on the A1(M) northbound following reports of an overturned vehicle.

A social media post from North East Traffic News has reported this is due to an “overturned vehicle”.