Lane closed on A1(M) following reports of an overturned vehicle close to Durham
There are major delays of the A1(M) near Durham following reports of an overturned vehicle.
By Neil Fatkin
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 1:14 pm
The collision is reported to have taken place shortly after midday between the turn-off for Newton Aycliffe and Bradbury Interchange.
A social media post from National Highways North East said: “One lane is closed on the A1M in County Durham on the northbound carriageway between Junction 59 and Junction 60 due to a collision.
"Durham Constabulary are on the scene.”
A social media post from North East Traffic News has reported this is due to an “overturned vehicle”.
Durham Constabulary have been contacted and we are awaiting further details.