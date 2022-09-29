Metro delays start to clear after service suspension on parts of the network

Trains are starting to return to timetable after a failed train at Sunderland and issues with the overhead line and the power supply at East Boldon caused “major delays” between South Hylton and Airport in both directions.

There is a 15-minute gap in service to trains running between South Gosforth and Airport in both directions, as well as a gap in service between Wallsend and Pelaw.

Tyne and Wear Metro said: “Due to the earlier service suspension and overhead line issue we have a gap in service of up to 15 minutes to trains running between South Gosforth and Airport in both directions.

Metro passengers are facing delays on Thursday morning.

“The earlier delays between Pelaw and South Hylton have cleared.”

Parts of the Metro network were brought to a standstill twice on Thursday, but services have since resumed.

There were briefly no trains running between Fellgate and South Hylton while a train was awaiting an ambulance at Fellagte just before 9am.

Services were also brought to a halt between Sunderland and South Hylton due to a failed train, before resuming just after 7.40am.

Meanwhile, four trains were also cancelled on Thursday morning due to lack of available trains and a reduced service is in place between Pelaw and Stadium of Light due to overhead line and power supply issues.