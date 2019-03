The Metro service between Sunderland and Newcastle is running this morning following a crash which led bosses to suspend trains.

A halt was put to services between Wearside and Pelaw last night, after a Northern Rail train service hit a vehicle on the line.

The collision happened shortly before 10pm yesterday and involved a white BMW at Tile Shed Lane in Boldon.

This morning, Metro has confirmed trains are running as usual.

The collision happened at the level crossing in Tile Shed Lane, Boldon. Image copyright Google Maps.