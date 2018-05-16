Metro services back up and running after cable theft hits system

Passengers can catch Metro services once again between South Shields in Pelaw after repairs were carried out in the wake of a cable theft.

The stretch of line was left without trains earlier today following the theft of a "substantial amount" of cable from the system in the South Drive of Hebburn.

The trains returned to service at 12.10pm and operator Nexus said the 900 bus replacement service would run until 12.45pm.

Northumbria Police and the organisation have appealed for information, with a £1,000 reward for details leading to a conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 0052 160518.