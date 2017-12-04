Metro services between South Shields and Sunderland and Newcastle back on after ‘attempted cable theft’

Metro services have now resumed after an ‘attempted cable theft’ led to the suspension of trains between South Shields and Sunderland and Newcastle this morning.

There were no trains running between Monument, in Newcastle, and both South Hylton and South Shields in both directions.

Metro said initially that the problem had been caused by a combination of an overhead line trip and a failed train.

They later tweeted: “The service has now resumed to all destinations.

“The suspension today was caused by an attempted cable theft which led to an overhead line issue, resulting in severe disruption to our system.”

Another tweet added: “We now can confirm today’s disruption to Metro has been caused by an attempted cable theft in the Gateshead area.

“Our engineers are working hard to fix the damage thieves have done, and we want to remind people messing with live cables is extremely dangerous.”

While the trains were off, a number of bus services in the affected areas were accepting Metro tickets.

Sandra Moran was among the commuters caught up in this morning's chaos and spent more than 20 minutes waiting for a bus in Jarrow.

"It is absolutely appalling - people need to get to work," she said.

"We have been sitting here for about 20 minutes and there has been nothing.

"Luckily, I have got some flexibility with my job but there are people who don't.”