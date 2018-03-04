Metro set to resume normal timetable as weather starts to improve

Metro services will be back up and running as normal tomorrow after days of weather-related disruption.

Nexus, the operator of the Tyne and Wear Metro service, have confirmed that trains will be running at the usual 12 minute frequency on all lines from Monday as the winter weather starts to thaw.

Trains will be running to the full timetable with extra services on at peak times.

In a statement on Twitter, the provider said: "Metro will be operating a full timetable tomorrow, with a 12-minute frequency on all lines and extra services at peak times.

"We may not be able to run as many extra peak hour services as usual because our fleet is still recovering from the wintry weather conditions."

Metro services had been operating at a 30-minute frequency since Thursday, follows numerous train and points failures causes by the combination of sub-zero temperatures, snow and high winds.

