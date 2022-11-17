News you can trust since 1849
Metro suspended between Sunderland and South Tyneside due to overhead line fault

The Metro is currently suspended between Park Lane in Sunderland and Fellgate in South Tyneside.

By Neil Fatkin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A social media post from Tyne and wear Metro said: “Due to an overhead line fault the service is currently suspended between Park Lane and Fellgate in both directions.

"Customers will be updated when more information is available. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The Metro is currently suspended between Sunderland and South Tyneside.

The service was also down between Park Lane and South Hylton, but this has now been resumed.

