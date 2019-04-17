Metro system begins to return to normal after police incidents and emergency ambulance call

Metro services are beginning to return to normal after a series of incidents across the system this evening.

My Metro Tweeted shortly after 6pm that there were delays of between 20 and 30 minutes.

The causes include an earlier failed train, an ambulance being called, and two police incidents.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said a crew had been called to Gateshead Metro station where a man had suffered head injuries.

Metro now says there is a delay of 25 minutes to one train running between West Jesmond and South Shields and all other delays are down to 15 minutes.