The suspension, which began yesterday afternoon, is due to a fire which has caused a loss of power for the trains to run. Metro tickets are being accepted on some bus services.

A social media post from Tyne and wear Metro said: “Our service will remain suspended between Park Lane and South Hylton all day today. This is due to a fire that caused substantial damage to the power supply in the Pallion area.

“Stagecoach bus services 08,10,11 and 20 will be accepting Metro tickets between Sunderland and South Hylton.”

There will also be a reduced service between Pelaw and Park Lane.

Yesterday also saw Metro trains suspended between East Boldon and Park Lane but this service has now resumed.