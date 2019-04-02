Metro trains brought to standstill in South Shields due to intoxicated passenger

The metro trains in South Shields were brought to a standstill this afternoon due to an intoxicated passenger.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Metro said the trains were brought to a standstill today while they waited for police and an ambulance to deal with an incident.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police, said: "At about 2.30pm today police received a report of a man believed to be intoxicated on a Metro at South Shields Metro Station.

"Officers and ambulance attended the scene and in order to safeguard the man the trains were briefly stopped.

"The man has been seen by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment."

The trains were quickly underway again.