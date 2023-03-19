Metro work set to disrupt travel for the next week
Parts of the system will be down to start the week and this is all you need to know.
National Rail and overhead line work will mean two major branches of the Tyne and Wear Metro will be closed across Sunday, March 19 and the week beginning Monday, March 20.
Where is the Metro not running on Sunday, March 19?
The first day of work will see no services run on the line between Pelaw and South Hylton, meaning trains will not service Sunderland or Boldon. This is due to National Rail work along the southern branch of the Metro system.
The Metro’s regular 901 replacement bus service will be in place and calling at all stations between Heworth and South Hylton with some late night buses continuing to Regent Centre.
Metro organisers Nexus has warned journeys will take longer than normal.
When are the next metro line closures?
A major line closure will be in place between Airport and South Gosforth in both directions from Monday, March 20 and Friday, March 24 to make way for overhead line renewal work.
The replacement 900 bus service will be running and calling at, or nearby, all stations in the impacted area. Trains will be running throughout the remainder of the network, although they may not run to timetable.
Fawdon level crossing will also be closed to both pedestrians and road vehicles during the work, which is set to return to normal on Saturday, March 25.
There will also be no trains between Monkseaton and North Shields on Monday, March 25. This is to allow for the installation of netting to the canopy at Whitley Bay station.