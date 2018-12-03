More cash to fix potholes on South Tyneside estates

Pothole-affected roads around South Tyneside could soon be improved thanks to Government cash.

Housing estates across the borough will benefit from an extra £686,000 of highways funding, the council has confirmed.

South Tyneside Council has received its share of additional funding for local roads allocated by the Chancellor in last month’s budget.

The money, which must be spent in the current financial year, will be spent on improving the condition of roads in residential estates.

The local authority says plans to resurface roads on the unclassified housing estate network will now be brought forward and completed earlier than scheduled.

Coun Nancy Maxwell, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, said: "I’m sure residents will agree that this additional funding is very welcome.

"It will be targeted at reducing potholes and improving the overall condition of the local road network in residential streets.

"This will include roads in each of the Borough’s CAF areas, which have been selected on a priority need basis."

Earlier this year, the council was given an extra £183,836 in Government funding to help repair potholes caused by winter storm damage. The money was in addition to South Tyneside's share of cash from the Pothole Action Fund.

The local authority said that because the works programme is being brought forward, next year’s budget will be re-evaluated accordingly.