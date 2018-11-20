Motorists face problems with change machine at Tyne Tunnel

Drivers travelling south through the Tyne Tunnel may face delays if they need to use the change machine.

Tyne Tunnels confirmed on Twitter today that there are issues with its change machine on the north side, for customers travelling south.

The tweet said: "We are currently experiencing issues with our change machine on the north side (travelling south).

"If you require change, please press the help button and one of the team will come and assist.

"We apologise for the inconvenience."

Earlier this month, the Tyne Tunnels team announced changes to its payment system, due to be introduced before the end of November.



Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology is set to be rolled out, removing the need for permits and - eventually - cash payment.

In the short term, the windscreen permits, which use an electronic tag to open the barriers and can be topped up online or over the phone, will be phased out. In the longer term, the toll booths on the north side of the tunnel will be removed.

Here's what you need to know about the new payment system coming to the tunnel, and how to use it.