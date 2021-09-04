No Metro trains between Hebburn and South Shields for bulk of Sunday, September 5
Metro operator Nexus is warning passengers that there will be no trains running between Hebburn and South Shields until after 6.30pm on Sunday, September 5.
Services will be suspended between the two stations until around 6.40pm on Sunday to allow for maintenance work, the operator said.
A reminder, issued on Saturday, September 4, continued: “Trains will be running to all other destinations.
"Please note at Hebburn during the work, only platform 1 will be in use, for both train arrivals – from Pelaw – and for train departures – towards Pelaw.
"Both platforms will be in use once the work is complete.”
Passengers will be assisted by replacement bus service number 900, which will stop at or close to all stations from Heworth to South Shields.
Metro tickets and passes will be valid.
Nexus added: “The first trains to run in the area after the work will be the 6.39pm from Hebburn, towards South Shields, and the 6.56pm from South Shields, towards Hebburn.”