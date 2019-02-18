North East news, traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest traffic and travel information from around the North East.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

TRAFFIC - at 6.30am

There are no reports of delays on the roads in our region so far this morning.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 7.05am

Earlier delays of up to 15 mins to trains running between Sunderland and Pelaw and St James and North Shields due to a failed train and operational resource issues have been resolved.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 6.30am

As yet there are no reports of problems on the buses.

SHIELDS FERRY - last update 7.05am

No reported delays.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 6.35am

Flight .B£7611 from Aberdeen, due at 7.40am, is now expected at 11.45am. Flight BE7612 from London City, due at 10.50am , is now due at 2.50pm.

Flight BM1102 to Brussels, due to leave at 10.15 am, has been cancelled.

Flight BE7611 to London city, due to depart at 8.05 am, is now expected to leave at 12.05pm. Flight BE7612, due to depart for Aberdeen at 11.15, is scheduled to leave at 3.15pm.

Flights BM1101 to Brussels, BM1135 to Stavanger and BM1107 to Brussels have been cancelled.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 7.05am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL

No reported delays