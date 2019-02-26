North East news, traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news from the region.

TRAFFIC - Update at 6.20am

There are no reported delays so far.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - update at 6.20am

Tyne and Wear Metro services are running to schedule

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - Updated at 6.30am

There are no reported delays.

SHIELDS FERRY - last update 6.20am

There are no services this week due to scheduled maintenance work.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - update 6.20am

Emirates flight EK035 from Dubai, due in at 11.20am , is expected at eight minutes early at 11.12am.

There are no reported delays but Flybe flights BE7658 to Cardiff 8.20pm and BE7657 to Aberdeen at 8.55pm are non-operational.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - update 6.20am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL - update 6.20am

LNER - Due to a points failure at Doncaster the northbound line is blocked. Train services running through this station may be delayed.