North East news, traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic in the region.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

TRAFFIC - at 6.20am

There are no reports so far of problems on the road.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - at 6.20am

Metro bosses say thew first trains are leaving the stations.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - at 6.20am

There are no reports of any problems on the buses.

SHIELDS FERRY

The ferry is not in operation.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

No delays reported.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL - at 6.24am

Due to engineering works not being finished on time between Barnsley and Wakefield all lines are blocked.