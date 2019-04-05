North East news, traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning - here's the latest on the region;s roads and public transport.

TRAFFIC - last update 6.30am

There are no reports of any problems.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays..

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 6.30amam

There are no reported delays to any bus services.

RAIL SERVICES - last update 6.30amam

There are no reported delays.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 11.50am

Flybe flights BE7611 from Aberdeeen, due at 10.55am; BE7611 to London City at 11.20am and return BE7612 due at 2.05pm have been cancelled.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 11.50pm

There are no reported delays to flights.