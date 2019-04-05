North East news, traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning - here's the latest on the region;s roads and public transport.
TRAFFIC - last update 6.30am
There are no reports of any problems.
TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 6.30am
There are no reports of any delays..
BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 6.30amam
There are no reported delays to any bus services.
RAIL SERVICES - last update 6.30amam
There are no reported delays.
NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 11.50am
Flybe flights BE7611 from Aberdeeen, due at 10.55am; BE7611 to London City at 11.20am and return BE7612 due at 2.05pm have been cancelled.
DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 11.50pm
There are no reported delays to flights.