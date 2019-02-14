North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest traffic and travel information from around the North East.
Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.
TRAFFIC - at 6.30am
There are no reports of delays on the roads in our region so far this morning.
TYNE AND WEAR METRO
Bosses say Metro is operating to all destinations.
BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST
As yet there are no reports of problems on the buses.
SHIELDS FERRY
No reported delays.
NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
No delays reported.
DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT
There are no reports of any delays.
RAIL
The Great North Rail Project is making improvements to services across the north of England, which may cause amendments to services. To minimise disruption passengers are being advised to check before they travel.