North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic and travel across the region.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

TRAFFIC - update 6.30am

All clear on the roads this morning so far.

METRO - update 6.30am

A service suspension is in place between North Shields-Monkseaton. Metro is operating a replacement bus service in the affected area, with ticket acceptance on the no 1, 11, W1 and W1A (Go North East) and 57, 57A, and 51 (Arriva).

SHIELDS FERRY - update 6.30am

The ferry service has returned to running it's normal service this week following a closure for works last week.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT -update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL -update 6.30am

There are no reports of delays.

BUSES -update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays.