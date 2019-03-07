North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic and travel across the region.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

TRAFFIC - update 6.30am

Reopened: Reports of a road closure between Seaham and Ryhope due to a single vehicle accident. The B1287 is currently closed in both directions from Lord Byrons Walk to A1018 Saint Nazaire Way.

The road was closed at 5.50am and has now been reopened.

Delays increasing on A1(M) Northbound between J63 A167 at Chester-Le-Street and J65 A1 Western Bypass. The average speed is 20mph.

METRO - update 6.30am

The service is running to timetable.

SHIELDS FERRY - update 6.30am

The ferry service is running it's normal service.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT -update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL -update 6.30am

There are no reports of delays.

BUSES -update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays.