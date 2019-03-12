North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic and travel across the region.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

TRAFFIC - update 7.35am

Reports of a stalled vehicle which is partially blocking the A19 southbound from the A1231 Sunderland Highway to the A183 Chester Road.

Traffic is moving slowly.

METRO - update 7.35am

The service is running to timetable.

SHIELDS FERRY - update 7.35am

The ferry service is running it's normal service.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- update 7.35am

There are no reports of any delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT -update 7.35am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL -update 7.35am

There are no reports of delays.

BUSES -update 7.35am

There are no reports of any delays.