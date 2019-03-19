North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

We'll keep you up to date with what's happening on the region's roads
Here is the latest from around the region.

TRAFFIC - last update 7.45am

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on Wearmouth Bridge. Drivers are being warned of delays.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 7.45am

There are no reports of any problems.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 7.45am

There are no reported delays to any bus services.

RAIL SERVICES - last update 7.45am

There are no reported delays.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 7.45am

There are no reported delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 7.45am

Flight BE7630 Aberdeen, due to depart at 06:50am, has been cancelled.