North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic and travel across the region.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

TRAFFIC - update 7.50am

• A road closure is in place in South Shields. The A183 Pier Parade will be closed daily between the junction of Lawe Road and the Sea Hotel for resurfacing works. The road will be closed everyday this week between 8am and 6pm.

• Slow traffic on A19 Southbound at A183.

• Very slow traffic on A690 Durham Road Northbound from A182 Hetton Road to A19 (Herrington Interchange).

• Slow traffic on A184 Newcastle Road Eastbound from A194(M) from White Mare Pool Roundabout to A19 Testo's Roundabout.

METRO - update 7.50am

The service is running to schedule.

Due to a technical fault the lifts at Benton are out of service.

SHIELDS FERRY - update 7.50am

The ferry service is running to timetable.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- update 7.50am

There are no reports of any delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT -update 7.50am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL -update 7.50am

There are no reports of delays.

BUSES -update 7.50am

There are no reports of any delays.