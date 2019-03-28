North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic and travel across the region.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

TRAFFIC - update 7.45am

• A car and a motorcycle have collided on the A194 Leam Lane westbound at A19 Lindisfarne roundabout in Jarrow. Lane one of three is currently blocked and police are on the scene.

• There is a one lane closure in place on the A19 southbound at Easington. This is due to a broken down HGV near to the services. Traffic between the A182 (Murton Interchange) to the A1086 (Little Thorpe junction) is currently coping well.

• A road closure is in place in South Shields. The A183 Pier Parade will be closed daily between the junction of Lawe Road and the Sea Hotel for resurfacing works. The road will be closed today and tomorrow between 8am and 6pm.

METRO - update 7.45am

• One peak service operating between Monkseaton and Pelaw in both directions will not be operating this morning due to a train fault. Trains will call every 6-12 minutes between Monkseaton and Longbenton.

• One peak service between Regent Centre and Pelaw will not be operating in both directions this morning due to a train fault.

Tyne and Wear Metro has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

SHIELDS FERRY - update 7.45am

The ferry service is running to timetable.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- update 7.45am

There are no reports of any delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT -update 7.45am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL -update 7.45am

There are no reports of delays.

BUSES -update 7.45am

There are no reports of any delays.