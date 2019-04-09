North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic and travel across the region.

TRAFFIC - update 8am

The roads are fairly clear so far this morning with minimal disruption.

METRO - update 8am

There are delays of up to 15 mins to trains running between Sunderland and Newcastle this morning. There will be delays between University and South Gosforth due to a train being withdrawn from service due to a fault. Please leave extra time for your journey.

SHIELDS FERRY - update 8am

The ferry service is running to timetable.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- update 8am

There are no reports of any delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT -update 8am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL -update 8am

There are no reports of delays.

BUSES -update 8am

There are no reports of any delays.