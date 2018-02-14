One person taken to hospital after collision partially closes southbound A19

One person was taken to hospital after an accident which partially closed the A19 this afternoon.

Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway at 3.30pm.

The accident occurred between the A184 at Testo’s and the Nissan interchange and one lane of the road was closed as emergency services attended .

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 3.42pm to the A19.

“We sent two resources and took one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital with back pain."