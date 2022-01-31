Planned changes to the A1 near Gateshead rearranged to minimise disruption
National Highways have announced a new date for road layout changes on the A1 upgrade near Gateshead.
Work was due to move northbound traffic over towards the central reservation last week to enable engineers to start construction of the new lane however due to local authority roadworks on the A184, that will now happen overnight on February 5 and 6.
The new arrangements will be put in place during the two overnight closures of the northbound carriageway between junctions 65 and 68 from 8pm to 6am each night.
National Highways Project Manager Nicola Wilkes said: “It’s important that we minimise disruption for road users as much as possible. Moving the date of our traffic switch avoids having two sets of works in close proximity and helps keep traffic moving.
“We advise drivers to take extra care as they drive through the works area while they get used to the new layout and remember to keep to the speed limit for their safety as well as that of our workforce.”
Once complete, the project will enhance journey times by widening the road from three to four lanes between junctions 65 and 67 on the southbound carriageway and three lanes between junctions 65 and 67 on the northbound carriageway.
The existing Allerdene railway bridge, which carries the A1 over the East Coast Main Line, is set to be replaced and the bridges at junctions 66 and 67 widened to accommodate the additional lanes.
Electronic signage will also be added to provide driver information along the road, with the location of these signs agreed with Gateshead Council in order to consider views of The Angel of the North.