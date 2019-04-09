Plenty of sunshine and chilly winds forecast for South Tyneside

It's a chilly start this morning but the clouds will break away with plenty of sunshine forecast throughout the day.

The Met Office has said to expect sunny spells throughout much of the day although the maximum temperature is not set to top 9°C.

It will feel cool with the feel as temperature dropping to as low as 3°C this morning - especially near the coast as brisk easterly winds are forecast.

Tonight there will be some lighter winds but it will stay dray and largely clear but it will turn cold.

There will be some patchy frost in the North East but the minimum temperature is not forecast to drop below 5°C in South Tyneside.

For Wednesday's forecast the Met Office said: "A fine and dry day with variable cloud cover and occasional sunshine. Turning cold overnight, with mainly clear skies and widespread frost. Maximum temperature 8°C."